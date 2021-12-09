Allen Capital Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $119.26.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

