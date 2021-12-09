Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

