AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of ACV stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.