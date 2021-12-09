AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.
Shares of ACV stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $37.59.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
