AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $117,602.48 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $117,602.48 and $40.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.