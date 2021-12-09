Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $342.55 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $342.55 million and $16.89 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053619 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009114 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 237.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008084 BTC.

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

