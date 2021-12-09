Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,974.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,877.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,745.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $484,389,198. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.