Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Altria Group has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

