AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

AltShares Trust (LON:ARB) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.39). Approximately 4,525,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,787,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £491.49 million and a PE ratio of 21.00.

In related news, insider Sarah Gow bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,017.24).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.