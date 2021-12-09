Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 46 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,429.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,423.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

