Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $204.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.21.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

