AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 672,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,746,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

