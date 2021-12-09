Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $87.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameren by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

