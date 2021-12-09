American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

AXP opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

