American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

