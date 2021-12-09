Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

