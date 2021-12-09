Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,221. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.