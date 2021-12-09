Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $117.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.19. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

