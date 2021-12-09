Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,248. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

