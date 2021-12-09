Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $90.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.55 million and the lowest is $89.74 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $74.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $366.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.