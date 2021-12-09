Analysts Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 10,167,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 509,666 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

