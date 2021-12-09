Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $209.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $857.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

