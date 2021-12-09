Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post $452.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $447.10 million to $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,154. The company has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

