Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($28.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($9.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of ATXS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 44,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.