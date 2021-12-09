Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($28.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($9.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS.
Shares of ATXS stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 44,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
