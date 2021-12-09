Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. 22,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,975. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.84. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

