Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.20). Farfetch posted earnings of ($6.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 57,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,004. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

