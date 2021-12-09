Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post $95.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.86 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.