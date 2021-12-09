Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. 135,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.