Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.60. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. 135,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

