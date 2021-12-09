Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $133.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

