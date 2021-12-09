Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $47.63

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 39,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.