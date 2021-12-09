Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) PT at €71.67

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.67 ($80.52).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COK shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ETR COK traded up €1.32 ($1.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.04 ($69.71). 81,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 52-week low of €42.68 ($47.96) and a 52-week high of €64.14 ($72.07). The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

