Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$14.31

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CSFB set a C$8.75 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

TSE ELD traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.19. 257,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,047. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.84.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

