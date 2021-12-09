Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT at $19.68

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.