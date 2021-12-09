Analyzing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

65.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.25 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.75 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.02 -$350,000.00 $0.11 164.29

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

CIM Commercial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.50%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.