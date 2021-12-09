Analyzing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.50% 2.97% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lucid Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.19 -$297.52 million $0.63 6.55 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Lucid Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mazda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.