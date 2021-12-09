Analyzing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for True Drinks and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 121.49%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than True Drinks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 353.19 -$3.88 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 21.74 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -5.00

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats True Drinks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

