ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $70,952.21

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $70,952.21 and $474.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

