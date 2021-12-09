Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.39. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

