Aperam S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aperam in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.97.

Get Aperam alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.09. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.