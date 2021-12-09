Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.99 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. Appian has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.86.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

