Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $132,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

AMAT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

