Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,974. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

