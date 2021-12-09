Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APRE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

