Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Argan stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $610.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

