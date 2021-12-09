Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter.

SPFF stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $12.15.

