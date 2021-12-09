Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.41 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

