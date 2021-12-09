Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,115 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

