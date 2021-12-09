Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 750 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

