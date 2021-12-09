Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $75,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,819,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

