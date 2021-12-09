Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys 500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,837. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.48 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

