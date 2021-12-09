Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 21,914 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 891,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,877. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

